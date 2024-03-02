Le Moyne visits Saint Francis (PA) after Jones’ 21-point game

Le Moyne Dolphins (13-16, 8-7 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-20, 3-12 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Le Moyne Dolphins (13-16, 8-7 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-20, 3-12 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -3.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne faces the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Darrick Jones Jr. scored 21 points in Le Moyne’s 70-56 win over the Wagner Seahawks.

The Red Flash are 6-7 on their home court. Saint Francis (PA) is sixth in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.7 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Dolphins are 8-7 in NEC play. Le Moyne ranks seventh in the NEC with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Nathan McClure averaging 1.3.

Saint Francis (PA) is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli Wilborn is averaging 10.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Red Flash. Carlos Lopez Jr. is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Kaiyem Cleary is shooting 44.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Dolphins. Luke Sutherland is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Le Moyne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

