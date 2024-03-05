Le Moyne Dolphins and Fairleigh Dickinson Knights play in NEC Tournament

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (15-16, 9-7 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (14-16, 9-7 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (15-16, 9-7 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (14-16, 9-7 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Le Moyne Dolphins square off against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in the NEC Tournament.

The Dolphins are 9-7 against NEC opponents and 5-9 in non-conference play. Le Moyne ranks seventh in the NEC with 27.7 points per game in the paint led by Kaiyem Cleary averaging 5.6.

The Knights are 9-7 in NEC play. Fairleigh Dickinson is ninth in the NEC giving up 77.4 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

Le Moyne is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Le Moyne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cleary is shooting 44.8% and averaging 15.5 points for the Dolphins. Luke Sutherland is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Le Moyne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.