Lawrence and Vanderbilt host Florida

Florida Gators (21-9, 11-6 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (8-22, 3-14 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -9.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt takes on Florida after Tyrin Lawrence scored 23 points in Vanderbilt’s 93-77 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Commodores are 7-10 on their home court. Vanderbilt ranks ninth in the SEC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Ven-Allen Lubin averaging 2.4.

The Gators are 11-6 in SEC play. Florida leads college basketball with 43.2 rebounds per game led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 7.5.

Vanderbilt is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Florida allows to opponents. Florida has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezra Manjon is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Commodores. Lawrence is averaging 13.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the past 10 games.

Zyon Pullin is averaging 15.5 points and 4.7 assists for the Gators. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 84.5 points, 40.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

