Lanier puts up 26 in North Florida’s 78-59 victory over Stetson

The Associated Press

March 1, 2024, 11:02 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chaz Lanier’s 26 points helped North Florida defeat Stetson 78-59 on Friday night.

Lanier added seven rebounds for the Ospreys (16-15, 9-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Dorian James scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 12 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Jaylen Smith shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Hatters (19-12, 11-5) were led in scoring by Jalen Blackmon, who finished with 22 points. Stetson also got 12 points and nine rebounds from Aubin Gateretse. In addition, Stephan D. Swenson had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

