Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Lampman's 20 lead Oakland…

Lampman’s 20 lead Oakland over Detroit Mercy 75-70

The Associated Press

March 2, 2024, 8:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Blake Lampman had 20 points in Oakland’s 75-70 victory against Detroit Mercy on Saturday night.

Lampman also added three steals for the Golden Grizzlies (20-11, 15-5 Horizon League). Trey Townsend added 18 points while going 6 of 13 and 6 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Jack Gohlke shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Titans (1-30, 1-19) were led by Jayden Stone, who recorded 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Marcus Tankersley added 15 points and four assists for Detroit Mercy. Edoardo Del Cadia also had 14 points, four assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up