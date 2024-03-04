Lamar visits Texas A&M-Commerce after Williams’ 35-point performance

Lamar Cardinals (16-13, 10-6 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (11-18, 5-11 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Lamar Cardinals (16-13, 10-6 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (11-18, 5-11 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce hosts the Lamar Cardinals after Kalen Williams scored 35 points in Texas A&M-Commerce’s 98-85 victory against the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Lions have gone 7-6 at home. Texas A&M-Commerce is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Cardinals are 10-6 against conference opponents. Lamar leads the Southland with 16.6 assists. Chris Pryor paces the Cardinals with 3.6.

Texas A&M-Commerce’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Lamar allows. Lamar averages 79.0 points per game, 4.0 more than the 75.0 Texas A&M-Commerce gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommie Lewis is averaging 12.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Lions. Vincent Reeves is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Terry Anderson is averaging 12.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Cardinals. Pryor is averaging 11.1 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

