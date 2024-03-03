Lamar visits Texas A&M-Commerce after Williams’ 35-point outing

Lamar Cardinals (16-13, 10-6 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (11-18, 5-11 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (16-13, 10-6 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (11-18, 5-11 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce plays the Lamar Cardinals after Kalen Williams scored 35 points in Texas A&M-Commerce’s 98-85 win over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Lions have gone 7-6 in home games. Texas A&M-Commerce is eighth in the Southland with 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Williams averaging 4.7.

The Cardinals are 10-6 in Southland play. Lamar averages 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Texas A&M-Commerce’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Lamar allows. Lamar averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Texas A&M-Commerce gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 16.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Lions. Tommie Lewis is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Terry Anderson is averaging 12.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

