Lamar takes on New Orleans in Southland Tournament

New Orleans Privateers (10-22, 5-14 Southland) vs. Lamar Cardinals (18-13, 12-6 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -9.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar plays in the Southland Tournament against New Orleans.

The Cardinals have gone 12-6 against Southland teams, with a 6-7 record in non-conference play. Lamar ranks fourth in the Southland in team defense, allowing 73.3 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Privateers are 5-14 against Southland teams. New Orleans is ninth in the Southland allowing 79.7 points while holding opponents to 47.0% shooting.

Lamar averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.6 per game New Orleans allows. New Orleans averages 74.1 points per game, 0.8 more than the 73.3 Lamar allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Pryor is averaging 11.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Cardinals. Terry Anderson is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Privateers: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

