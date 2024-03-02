Lamar leads Florida A&M against Grambling after 29-point performance

Florida A&M Rattlers (6-20, 4-11 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (14-13, 11-3 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Florida A&M Rattlers (6-20, 4-11 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (14-13, 11-3 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -10; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits the Grambling Tigers after Keith Lamar scored 29 points in Florida A&M’s 76-58 victory against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Tigers have gone 7-3 at home. Grambling is seventh in the SWAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Aku averaging 2.0.

The Rattlers are 4-11 in conference matchups. Florida A&M is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Grambling’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Grambling gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 10.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Kintavious Dozier is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Lamar is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Rattlers. Jalen Speer is averaging 14.0 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

