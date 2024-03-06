Lamar hosts Houston Christian following Greene’s 23-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (6-22, 4-13 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (17-13, 11-6 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Houston Christian Huskies (6-22, 4-13 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (17-13, 11-6 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -16.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian visits Lamar after Marcus Greene scored 23 points in Houston Christian’s 87-69 loss to the McNeese Cowboys.

The Cardinals have gone 10-3 at home. Lamar is the top team in the Southland with 15.1 fast break points.

The Huskies are 4-13 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Lamar’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Lamar allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: BB Knight averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Terry Anderson is shooting 51.6% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 71.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

