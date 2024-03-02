Lamar faces Northwestern State for conference matchup

Lamar Cardinals (15-13, 9-6 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (9-19, 7-8 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Lamar Cardinals (15-13, 9-6 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (9-19, 7-8 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -3; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Cliff Davis and the Northwestern State Demons host Terry Anderson and the Lamar Cardinals in Southland action Saturday.

The Demons are 6-5 in home games. Northwestern State is ninth in the Southland in rebounding with 33.3 rebounds. Justin Wilson leads the Demons with 4.4 boards.

The Cardinals are 9-6 in conference matchups. Lamar leads the Southland with 16.6 assists. Chris Pryor leads the Cardinals with 3.5.

Northwestern State is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 41.9% Lamar allows to opponents. Lamar averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Northwestern State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 14.3 points for the Demons. Chase Forte is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Anderson is shooting 48.8% and averaging 12.4 points for the Cardinals. Pryor is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.