Lafayette plays Lehigh in Patriot League Tournament

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (12-17, 9-9 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (11-20, 10-8 Patriot League) Easton, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (12-17, 9-9 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (11-20, 10-8 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -3.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette and Lehigh square off in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Leopards’ record in Patriot League games is 10-8, and their record is 1-12 against non-conference opponents. Lafayette averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Mountain Hawks’ record in Patriot League action is 9-9. Lehigh is 5-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Lafayette scores 62.9 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 71.0 Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Lafayette allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Hines is scoring 9.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Leopards. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 10.2 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.