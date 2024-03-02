Lafayette faces Bucknell, aims to halt 3-game slide

Lafayette Leopards (11-19, 10-7 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (12-18, 9-8 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lafayette Leopards (11-19, 10-7 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (12-18, 9-8 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette aims to stop its three-game slide with a victory over Bucknell.

The Bison are 5-8 on their home court. Bucknell has a 1-13 record against opponents above .500.

The Leopards are 10-7 in Patriot League play. Lafayette is eighth in the Patriot League with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Justin Vander Baan averaging 1.3.

Bucknell averages 64.9 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 67.3 Lafayette gives up. Lafayette averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Bucknell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvin Edmonds IV is averaging 10.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bison. Jack Forrest is averaging 15.0 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 37.4% over the past 10 games for Bucknell.

Devin Hines is shooting 37.8% and averaging 9.9 points for the Leopards. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

