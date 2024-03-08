La Salle plays Loyola Chicago for conference showdown

La Salle Explorers (15-15, 6-11 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (22-8, 14-3 A-10) Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

La Salle Explorers (15-15, 6-11 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (22-8, 14-3 A-10)

Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle visits Loyola Chicago in A-10 action Saturday.

The Ramblers have gone 14-2 at home. Loyola Chicago scores 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Explorers are 6-11 in conference play. La Salle is 7-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Loyola Chicago is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.1% La Salle allows to opponents. La Salle averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Loyola Chicago gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Norris is averaging 9.1 points and five assists for the Ramblers. Des Watson is averaging 14.0 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the past 10 games.

Khalil Brantley is averaging 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Explorers. Daeshon Shepherd is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 9-1, averaging 75.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Explorers: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

