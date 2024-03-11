La Salle Explorers play in A-10 Tournament against the George Washington Revolutionaries

George Washington Revolutionaries (15-16, 4-14 A-10) vs. La Salle Explorers (15-16, 6-12 A-10) New York; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

George Washington Revolutionaries (15-16, 4-14 A-10) vs. La Salle Explorers (15-16, 6-12 A-10)

New York; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle plays in the A-10 Tournament against George Washington.

The Explorers are 6-12 against A-10 opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. La Salle is 7-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Revolutionaries are 4-14 against A-10 teams. George Washington ranks eighth in the A-10 shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

La Salle’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game George Washington allows. George Washington averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game La Salle gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is averaging 15.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Explorers. Daeshon Shepherd is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 1-9, averaging 71.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

