La Salle Explorers and George Washington Revolutionaries meet in A-10 Tournament

George Washington Revolutionaries (15-16, 4-14 A-10) vs. La Salle Explorers (15-16, 6-12 A-10)

New York; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -2.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle plays in the A-10 Tournament against George Washington.

The Explorers have gone 6-12 against A-10 teams, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. La Salle is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Revolutionaries’ record in A-10 games is 4-14. George Washington is second in the A-10 scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

La Salle scores 73.0 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 77.8 George Washington gives up. George Washington has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 44.9% shooting opponents of La Salle have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is shooting 39.1% and averaging 15.1 points for the Explorers. Jhamir Brickus is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maximus Edwards is averaging 12.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. James Bishop is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 1-9, averaging 71.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

