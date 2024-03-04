Live Radio
Knight scores 19 as Lamar rolls past Texas A&M-Commerce 70-53

The Associated Press

March 4, 2024, 10:22 PM

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — BB Knight had 19 points in Lamar’s 70-53 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce on Monday night.

Knight added three steals for the Cardinals (17-13, 11-6 Southland Conference). Terry Anderson finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Adam Hamilton scored 13.

The Lions (11-19, 5-12) were led by Tommie Lewis with 14 points. Kalen Williams added 10 points and six rebounds. Alonzo Dodd also scored 10.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

