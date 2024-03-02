Klaczek scores 16 off the bench, Saint Joseph’s takes down Fordham 82-69

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kacper Klaczek scored 16 points off of the bench to help lead Saint Joseph’s over Fordham 82-69…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kacper Klaczek scored 16 points off of the bench to help lead Saint Joseph’s over Fordham 82-69 on Saturday.

Klaczek had six rebounds and six assists for the Hawks (18-11, 8-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Cameron Brown scored 15 points and Erik Reynolds II made four 3-pointers on the way to 14 points.

The Rams (12-17, 6-10) were led by Kyle Rose, who recorded 31 points and six rebounds. Abdou Tsimbila added 10 points for Fordham. Romad Dean also had nine points and 12 rebounds.

Lynn Greer III led the Hawks with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 46-29 at the break. Saint Joseph’s extended its lead to 76-56 during the second half, fueled by a 12-3 scoring run. Brown scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

