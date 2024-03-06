King leads Richmond against Saint Joseph’s (PA) after 27-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (18-11, 8-8 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (22-7, 14-2 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (18-11, 8-8 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (22-7, 14-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -6; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Jordan King scored 27 points in Richmond’s 79-76 win against the VCU Rams.

The Spiders are 14-1 on their home court. Richmond is second in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.1 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Hawks are 8-8 in conference matchups. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks third in the A-10 with 14.9 assists per game led by Lynn Greer III averaging 3.8.

Richmond makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 10.6 more points per game (76.7) than Richmond gives up (66.1).

The Spiders and Hawks face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neal Quinn is averaging 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and four assists for the Spiders. King is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

Erik Reynolds II is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 16.6 points. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 15.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.