King leads North Carolina Central against Coppin State after 34-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (15-11, 7-4 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (2-23, 1-10 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central visits the Coppin State Eagles after Po’Boigh King scored 34 points in North Carolina Central’s 93-81 win against the Delaware State Hornets.

The Coppin State Eagles have gone 2-6 at home. Coppin State is 1-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The North Carolina Central Eagles are 7-4 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central is fourth in the MEAC with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Izunabor averaging 5.4.

Coppin State is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 41.7% North Carolina Central allows to opponents. North Carolina Central averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Coppin State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Winston is averaging 14 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Coppin State Eagles.

Fred Cleveland Jr. is averaging 15.4 points, five assists and 1.7 steals for the North Carolina Central Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coppin State Eagles: 1-9, averaging 63.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

North Carolina Central Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

