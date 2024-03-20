Kentucky Wildcats play the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in first round of NCAA Tournament

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (23-11, 18-5 Horizon League) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (23-9, 13-6 SEC) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (23-11, 18-5 Horizon League) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (23-9, 13-6 SEC)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -13.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Kentucky squares off against Oakland in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats’ record in SEC games is 13-6, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference play. Kentucky ranks second in the SEC with 17.6 assists per game led by Reed Sheppard averaging 4.5.

The Golden Grizzlies are 18-5 in Horizon League play. Oakland scores 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

Kentucky averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Oakland gives up. Oakland averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Reeves is averaging 20 points for the Wildcats. Sheppard is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trey Townsend is averaging 16.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Jack Gohlke is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 88.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.