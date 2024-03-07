Kent State visits Cochran and Toledo

Kent State Golden Flashes (15-15, 8-9 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (19-11, 13-4 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kent State Golden Flashes (15-15, 8-9 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (19-11, 13-4 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts Kent State after Tyler Cochran scored 22 points in Toledo’s 97-63 victory over the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Rockets have gone 11-3 at home. Toledo leads the MAC with 38.6 points in the paint led by Ra’Heim Moss averaging 8.5.

The Golden Flashes are 8-9 in conference play. Kent State has an 8-11 record against opponents above .500.

Toledo makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Kent State has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). Kent State’s 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Toledo has allowed to its opponents (48.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Moss is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Rockets. Cochran is averaging 17.4 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jalen Sullinger is averaging 15.3 points for the Golden Flashes. VonCameron Davis is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 83.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.