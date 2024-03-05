Kent State visits Ball State after Santiago’s 21-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (15-14, 8-8 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (14-15, 6-10 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Kent State Golden Flashes (15-14, 8-8 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (14-15, 6-10 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State visits the Ball State Cardinals after Giovanni Santiago scored 21 points in Kent State’s 79-73 overtime win over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Cardinals have gone 8-7 at home. Ball State ranks seventh in the MAC in rebounding averaging 34.9 rebounds. Basheer Jihad leads the Cardinals with 7.9 boards.

The Golden Flashes are 8-8 in MAC play. Kent State is seventh in the MAC giving up 71.8 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

Ball State is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Kent State allows to opponents. Kent State has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 44.6% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalin Anderson is averaging 15.3 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cardinals. Jihad is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Jalen Sullinger is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Santiago is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.