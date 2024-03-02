Kenney scores 22 as Bryant beats NJIT 101-82

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Sherif Kenney had 22 points in Bryant’s 101-82 win against NJIT on Saturday night. Kenney shot…

Kenney shot 8 for 17 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (18-12, 10-5 America East Conference). Daniel Rivera scored 20 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line, and added 10 rebounds and eight assists. Rafael Pinzon was 9 of 14 shooting (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 19 points.

Elijah Buchanan finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Highlanders (7-21, 3-13). Mekhi Gray added 16 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals for NJIT. In addition, Tariq Francis had 15 points and two steals. The Highlanders extended their losing streak to six in a row.

Bryant hosts Albany (NY) in its next matchup on Tuesday.

