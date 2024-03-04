Kenney leads Bryant against Albany (NY) after 22-point outing

Albany (NY) Great Danes (13-17, 5-10 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (18-12, 10-5 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (13-17, 5-10 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (18-12, 10-5 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant takes on the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Sherif Kenney scored 22 points in Bryant’s 101-82 victory over the NJIT Highlanders.

The Bulldogs are 9-3 in home games. Bryant is third in the America East scoring 78.7 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Great Danes are 5-10 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 7-8 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Bryant averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Albany (NY) gives up. Albany (NY) has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenney is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Earl Timberlake is averaging 16.0 points and 8.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 79.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

