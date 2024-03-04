Kennesaw State Owls play in ASUN Tournament against the Jacksonville Dolphins

Jacksonville Dolphins (14-16, 5-11 ASUN) vs. Kennesaw State Owls (15-15, 6-10 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Jacksonville Dolphins (14-16, 5-11 ASUN) vs. Kennesaw State Owls (15-15, 6-10 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -3.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Kennesaw State Owls and Jacksonville Dolphins meet in the ASUN Tournament.

The Owls’ record in ASUN play is 6-10, and their record is 9-5 in non-conference play. Kennesaw State is 4-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dolphins are 5-11 in ASUN play. Jacksonville is 8-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Kennesaw State averages 82.7 points, 11.0 more per game than the 71.7 Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville averages 70.8 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 80.4 Kennesaw State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrell Burden is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Owls. Demond Robinson is averaging 14.0 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 53.6% over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Robert McCray is shooting 49.5% and averaging 17.2 points for the Dolphins. Gyasi Powell is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 2-8, averaging 79.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

