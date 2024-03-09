Kelly, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to visit Beekman, Virginia Cavaliers

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (14-16, 7-12 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (21-9, 12-7 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (14-16, 7-12 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (21-9, 12-7 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -7.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes Virginia and Georgia Tech face off on Saturday.

The Cavaliers are 14-2 on their home court. Virginia has a 5-0 record in one-possession games.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 7-12 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech is 6-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Virginia is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.2% Georgia Tech allows to opponents. Georgia Tech scores 12.0 more points per game (71.2) than Virginia allows (59.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Reece Beekman is averaging 14.1 points, 5.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Miles Kelly is shooting 37.7% and averaging 14.6 points for the Yellow Jackets. Kyle Sturdivant is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 58.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 39.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.