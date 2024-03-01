Kellman has 17, FGCU defeats Jacksonville 59-57

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Keeshawn Kellman had 17 points in FGCU’s 59-57 victory over Jacksonville on Friday night. Kellman shot…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Keeshawn Kellman had 17 points in FGCU’s 59-57 victory over Jacksonville on Friday night.

Kellman shot 7 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line for the Eagles (14-17, 8-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Franco Miller Jr. shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Zach Anderson was 3 of 8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Robert McCray led the way for the Dolphins (14-16, 5-11) with 23 points, six rebounds and two steals. Bryce Workman added 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals for Jacksonville. In addition, Stephon Payne III had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

