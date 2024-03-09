Karaban leads No. 2 UConn against Providence after 23-point showing

UConn Huskies (27-3, 17-2 Big East) at Providence Friars (19-11, 10-9 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

UConn Huskies (27-3, 17-2 Big East) at Providence Friars (19-11, 10-9 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -10; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UConn visits Providence after Alex Karaban scored 23 points in UConn’s 74-67 win over the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Friars have gone 14-3 at home. Providence is 7-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Huskies are 17-2 against Big East opponents. UConn is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Providence averages 73.2 points, 9.1 more per game than the 64.1 UConn allows. UConn has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Carter averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Josh Oduro is shooting 54.7% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games.

Cam Spencer is shooting 46.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 14.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals. Tristen Newton is shooting 39.2% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 39.3 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

