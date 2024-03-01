Julien leads Louisiana against Southern Miss after 21-point game

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (16-14, 9-8 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (17-13, 9-8 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Friday, 8:30…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (16-14, 9-8 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (17-13, 9-8 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -7; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana plays the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Kobe Julien scored 21 points in Louisiana’s 87-73 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 10-3 on their home court. Louisiana is eighth in the Sun Belt with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Joe Charles averaging 3.0.

The Golden Eagles are 9-8 in conference games.

Louisiana scores 76.2 points, 5.5 more per game than the 70.7 Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss averages 70.5 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 71.6 Louisiana allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Themus Fulks is averaging 10.5 points and 4.4 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Julien is averaging 15.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 37.7% over the past 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

