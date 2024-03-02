Jossell and SFA host Grand Canyon

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (15-13, 8-9 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (25-4, 15-3 WAC) Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (15-13, 8-9 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (25-4, 15-3 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA takes on the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Latrell Jossell scored 22 points in SFA’s 62-60 overtime win over the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Antelopes are 15-0 on their home court. Grand Canyon leads the WAC in rebounding, averaging 38.9 boards. Gabe McGlothan paces the Antelopes with 7.6 rebounds.

The ‘Jacks are 8-9 in conference games. SFA is the top team in the WAC with 36.8 points per game in the paint led by AJ Cajuste averaging 6.5.

Grand Canyon scores 79.9 points, 9.3 more per game than the 70.6 SFA allows. SFA averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Grand Canyon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 19.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Antelopes. McGlothan is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Jossell is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Frank Staine is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 39.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

‘Jacks: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

