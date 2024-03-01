Joshua leads Alcorn State against Prairie View A&M after 21-point game

Alcorn State Braves (10-17, 9-5 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-18, 5-10 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m.…

Alcorn State Braves (10-17, 9-5 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-18, 5-10 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Byron Joshua scored 21 points in Alcorn State’s 87-73 overtime win against the Jackson State Tigers.

The Panthers are 5-4 on their home court. Prairie View A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 75.8 points while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

The Braves are 9-5 against conference opponents. Alcorn State ranks eighth in the SWAC with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 6.9.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Prairie View A&M allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javontae Hopkins is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Panthers. Brian Myles is averaging 15.1 points, 12.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Jeremiah Gambrell is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 12.2 points. Kendall is shooting 61.2% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

