Jones scores 30 as Eastern Washington defeats Montana 89-79

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Casey Jones’ 30 points led Eastern Washington past Montana 89-79 on Thursday.

Jones also added six rebounds for the Eagles (19-10, 13-3 Big Sky Conference). Cedric Coward scored 25 points and added five rebounds. Ethan Price shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Aanen Moody led the Grizzlies (19-10, 10-6) in scoring, finishing with 35 points. Te’Jon Sawyer added 10 points for Montana. In addition, Dischon Thomas finished with nine points and four assists.

Both teams play on Saturday. Eastern Washington hosts Montana State and Montana travels to play Idaho.

