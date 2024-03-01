Jones scores 21 as South Alabama takes down UL Monroe 80-69

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Tyrell Jones had 21 points in South Alabama’s 80-69 win against UL Monroe on Friday night.…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Tyrell Jones had 21 points in South Alabama’s 80-69 win against UL Monroe on Friday night.

Jones was 7 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Jaguars (16-15, 8-10 Sun Belt Conference). Samuel Tabe added 14 points while finishing 7 of 10 from the floor, and they also had six rebounds. Marcus Millender was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Nika Metskhvarishvili finished with 18 points for the Warhawks (11-18, 6-12). UL Monroe also got 17 points and eight rebounds from Jerry Ngopot. Tyreke Locure also recorded nine points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

