Jones leads Western Carolina against Chattanooga after 20-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (21-9, 10-7 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (20-10, 12-5 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -3; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina plays the Chattanooga Mocs after Russell Jones scored 20 points in Western Carolina’s 85-77 victory over the Furman Paladins.

The Mocs are 12-3 in home games. Chattanooga has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Catamounts have gone 10-7 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina ranks fourth in the SoCon shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

Chattanooga scores 78.6 points, 10.1 more per game than the 68.5 Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina averages 5.4 more points per game (76.7) than Chattanooga allows (71.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is shooting 44.2% and averaging 17.7 points for the Mocs. Jan Zidek is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 21.6 points, 12 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Catamounts. Jones is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.