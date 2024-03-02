ELECTION 2024: DC GOP Primary Results | Trump eyes Virginia ahead of Super Tuesday | DC Primary Voter Guide | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Jones leads Western Carolina…

Jones leads Western Carolina against Chattanooga after 20-point game

The Associated Press

March 2, 2024, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Western Carolina Catamounts (21-9, 10-7 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (20-10, 12-5 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -3; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina plays the Chattanooga Mocs after Russell Jones scored 20 points in Western Carolina’s 85-77 victory over the Furman Paladins.

The Mocs are 12-3 in home games. Chattanooga has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Catamounts have gone 10-7 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina ranks fourth in the SoCon shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

Chattanooga scores 78.6 points, 10.1 more per game than the 68.5 Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina averages 5.4 more points per game (76.7) than Chattanooga allows (71.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is shooting 44.2% and averaging 17.7 points for the Mocs. Jan Zidek is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 21.6 points, 12 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Catamounts. Jones is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up