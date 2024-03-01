Jones leads Weber State against Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (14-16, 7-9 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (19-10, 10-6 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (14-16, 7-9 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (19-10, 10-6 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Dillon Jones scored 30 points in Weber State’s 85-81 overtime win against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Wildcats have gone 11-2 in home games. Weber State scores 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Lumberjacks are 7-9 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona is 8-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

Weber State averages 75.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 76.5 Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona’s 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Weber State has given up to its opponents (45.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 20.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and two steals for the Wildcats.

Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 16.7 points for the Lumberjacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

