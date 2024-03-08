Jones leads Memphis against Florida Atlantic after 32-point game

Memphis Tigers (22-8, 11-6 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (23-7, 13-4 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Memphis Tigers (22-8, 11-6 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (23-7, 13-4 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits Florida Atlantic after David Jones scored 32 points in Memphis’ 106-87 win against the UAB Blazers.

The Owls are 12-1 on their home court. Florida Atlantic has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers have gone 11-6 against AAC opponents. Memphis ranks fourth in the AAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jones averaging 2.5.

Florida Atlantic makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Memphis averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.1 per game Florida Atlantic gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnell Davis is averaging 18.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 13.6 points and five assists for the Tigers. Jones is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.