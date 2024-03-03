Jones and Weber State host Montana State

Weber State Wildcats (20-10, 11-6 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (13-17, 8-9 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (20-10, 11-6 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (13-17, 8-9 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State faces the Montana State Bobcats after Dillon Jones scored 21 points in Weber State’s 85-58 victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bobcats have gone 9-7 at home. Montana State is ninth in the Big Sky with 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Brandon Walker averaging 10.7.

The Wildcats are 11-6 in Big Sky play.

Montana State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Weber State gives up. Weber State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Montana State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Turner III is averaging 9.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bobcats. Robert Ford III is averaging 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 74.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

