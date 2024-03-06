Jones and No. 8 Marquette host No. 2 UConn

UConn Huskies (26-3, 16-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (22-7, 13-5 Big East) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UConn Huskies (26-3, 16-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (22-7, 13-5 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Marquette hosts No. 2 UConn after Kam Jones scored 23 points in Marquette’s 89-75 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Golden Eagles are 14-1 in home games. Marquette is fourth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.3 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Huskies are 16-2 in Big East play.

Marquette averages 79.4 points, 15.4 more per game than the 64.0 UConn allows. UConn averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Marquette allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Tyler Kolek is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 82.7 points, 39.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

