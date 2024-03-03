Jones and Edwards score 18 in North Texas’ 84-69 win against East Carolina

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Rubin Jones and Jason Edwards both scored 18 points as North Texas beat East Carolina 84-69…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Rubin Jones and Jason Edwards both scored 18 points as North Texas beat East Carolina 84-69 on Sunday.

Jones also added six assists for the Mean Green (16-12, 9-7 American Athletic Conference). Edwards shot 6 of 14 (4 for 11 from 3-point range). Robert Allen had 16 points and shot 7 of 9 from the field.

The Pirates (14-15, 7-9) were led by Brandon Johnson, who posted 14 points and eight rebounds. RJ Felton added 14 points for East Carolina. In addition, Jaden Walker had 11 points.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

