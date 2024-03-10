Johnson scores 34, New Orleans knock offs SE Louisiana in Southland Conference Tournament 78-66

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Jordan Johnson’s 34 points led last-seeded New Orleans over Southeastern Louisiana 78-66 on Sunday night…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Jordan Johnson’s 34 points led last-seeded New Orleans over Southeastern Louisiana 78-66 on Sunday night in the Southland Conference Tournament.

Johnson shot 11 for 24 (4 for 11 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Privateers (10-22). James Glisson III scored 12 points and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Carlos Hart shot 2 for 4 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Eighth-seeded New Orleans plays No. 4 seed Lamar in the quarterfinals on Monday.

The No. 5 seed Lions (15-17) were led in scoring by Roger McFarlane, who finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. Southeastern Louisiana also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Brody Rowbury. Nick Caldwell also had 10 points.

New Orleans took the lead with 6:35 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 39-33 at halftime, with Johnson racking up 14 points. New Orleans pulled away with a 13-0 run in the second half to extend a five-point lead to 18 points. They outscored Southeastern Louisiana by six points in the final half, as Johnson led the way with a team-high 20 second-half points.

