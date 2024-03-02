Johnson scores 31 as New Orleans takes down Incarnate Word 87-80

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Johnson scored 31 points and New Orleans beat Incarnate Word 87-80 on Saturday night. Johnson…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Johnson scored 31 points and New Orleans beat Incarnate Word 87-80 on Saturday night.

Johnson also had five rebounds for the Privateers (9-20, 4-12 Southland Conference). Jamond Vincent scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds. Jah Short had 14 points and shot 5 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. The Privateers broke a five-game skid.

The Cardinals (8-21, 3-13) were led by Josiah Hammons, who posted 23 points. Dylan Hayman added 20 points and seven rebounds for Incarnate Word. Josh Akpovwa also had 17 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

