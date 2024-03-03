Johnson leads New Orleans against Texas A&M-CC

New Orleans Privateers (9-20, 4-12 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (19-10, 12-4 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

New Orleans Privateers (9-20, 4-12 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (19-10, 12-4 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans faces the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Jordan Johnson scored 31 points in New Orleans’ 87-80 victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Islanders are 11-2 in home games. Texas A&M-CC leads the Southland in rebounding, averaging 40.3 boards. Garry Clark paces the Islanders with 8.0 rebounds.

The Privateers are 4-12 in conference matchups. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Southland with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyson Jackson averaging 1.8.

Texas A&M-CC averages 75.9 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 80.4 New Orleans allows. New Orleans has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 12.9 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Islanders. Dayne Prim is averaging 11.2 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Johnson is averaging 21.6 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Privateers. Jackson is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 74.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.