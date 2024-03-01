Johnson leads New Orleans against Incarnate Word after 22-point game

New Orleans Privateers (8-20, 3-12 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-20, 3-12 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Orleans Privateers (8-20, 3-12 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-20, 3-12 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Jordan Johnson scored 22 points in New Orleans’ 77-67 loss to the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Cardinals are 5-6 on their home court. Incarnate Word has a 5-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Privateers are 3-12 against Southland opponents. New Orleans is fourth in the Southland scoring 74.6 points per game and is shooting 42.3%.

Incarnate Word’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game New Orleans gives up. New Orleans averages 74.6 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 78.8 Incarnate Word gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Hammons averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc.

Johnson is scoring 21.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Privateers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 38.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Privateers: 1-9, averaging 74.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

