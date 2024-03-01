Johnson Jr. scores 18 as Lindenwood beats Southern Indiana 67-63

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Nathan Johnson Jr. scored 18 points and Beane scored four points in the final 14 seconds…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Nathan Johnson Jr. scored 18 points and Beane scored four points in the final 14 seconds to give Lindenwood a 67-63 win over Southern Indiana on Thursday night.

Johnson added five rebounds for the Lions (9-21, 3-14 Ohio Valley Conference). Jeremiah Talton scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Beane had 12 points and finished 5 of 10 from the floor. The Lions stopped a seven-game losing streak with the victory.

The Screaming Eagles (8-22, 5-12) were led by Ryan Hall, who posted 22 points. AJ Smith added 16 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Southern Indiana. Jack Campion also put up nine points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Lindenwood visits Morehead State and Southern Indiana hosts Southeast Missouri State.

