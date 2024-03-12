Jimerson puts up 26, Saint Louis beats Rhode Island 74-71 in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

NEW YORK (AP) — Gibson Jimerson had 26 points and Saint Louis beat Rhode Island 74-71 on Tuesday in the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Gibson Jimerson had 26 points and Saint Louis beat Rhode Island 74-71 on Tuesday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Saint Louis (13-19), a No. 14 seed, advances to play No. 6 seed Duquesne in the second round on Wednesday.

Jimerson also had five assists for the Billikens. Terrence Hargrove Jr. scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Bradley Ezewiro had 10 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 0 for 4 from the line.

The Rams (12-20) were led in scoring by Jaden House, who finished with 18 points. David Green added 14 points and six rebounds for Rhode Island. Luis Kortright also had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists. The loss is the eighth straight for the Rams.

Jimerson scored 12 points in the first half for Saint Louis, who led 41-32 at the break. Jimerson scored 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.