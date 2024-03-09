Jimerson and Saint Louis host Saint Bonaventure

Saint Louis Billikens (11-19, 4-13 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (18-11, 9-8 A-10) Olean, New York; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST…

Saint Louis Billikens (11-19, 4-13 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (18-11, 9-8 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -12; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces Saint Bonaventure after Gibson Jimerson scored 24 points in Saint Louis’ 100-83 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Bonnies are 11-3 on their home court. Saint Bonaventure is sixth in the A-10 with 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Chad Venning averaging 9.7.

The Billikens are 4-13 against A-10 opponents.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles Pride is averaging 11.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bonnies. Venning is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Billikens: 3-7, averaging 80.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points.

