Jimerson and Saint Louis host Rhode Island

Saint Louis Billikens (10-18, 3-12 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-17, 5-10 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis takes on the Rhode Island Rams after Gibson Jimerson scored 21 points in Saint Louis’ 80-64 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Rams are 9-6 on their home court. Rhode Island allows 77.0 points and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The Billikens are 3-12 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

Rhode Island’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Rhode Island allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden House is averaging 14.6 points for the Rams. David Green is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Jimerson is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Billikens. Sincere Parker is averaging 14.0 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 2-8, averaging 73.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Billikens: 2-8, averaging 76.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.