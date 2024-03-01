Jefferson leads Little Rock against Tennessee Tech after 22-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-20, 5-12 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (19-11, 13-4 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-20, 5-12 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (19-11, 13-4 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock hosts the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Jordan Jefferson scored 22 points in Little Rock’s 85-60 win against the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Trojans have gone 13-4 in home games. Little Rock averages 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 5-12 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Little Rock averages 77.8 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 73.6 Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Little Rock gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Douglas averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Khalen Robinson is averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Jayvis Harvey is shooting 42.8% and averaging 14.6 points for the Golden Eagles. Josiah Davis is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 39.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

