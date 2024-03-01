James Madison wins 86-76 against Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Terrence Edwards had 18 points in James Madison’s 86-76 victory over Coastal Carolina on Friday night.…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Terrence Edwards had 18 points in James Madison’s 86-76 victory over Coastal Carolina on Friday night.

Edwards had six assists for the Dukes (28-3, 16-3 Sun Belt Conference). Michael Green III scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Raekwon Horton was 6 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points. It was the 10th victory in a row for the Dukes.

The Chanticleers (8-21, 5-13) were led in scoring by John Ojiako, who finished with 19 points and eight rebounds. Jacob Meyer added 16 points and two steals for Coastal Carolina. Jon Sanders also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

